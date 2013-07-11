FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Retro sports label Diadora buys Asia rights to brand
July 11, 2013 / 5:07 PM / 4 years ago

Retro sports label Diadora buys Asia rights to brand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 11 (Reuters) - Italian sportswear company Diadora bought the retro Diadora brand in three Asian centres from Hong Kong-based group Win Hanverky for $9.2 million, the company said on Thursday.

Diadora, fully controlled by the family of Mario Moretti Polegato who founded shoemaker Geox, bought the China, Hong Kong and Macao rights to the label.

The Polegato family’s LIR holding company bought Diadora in 2009, with a view to relaunch the brand of footwear and other sportswear worn by tennis player Bjorn Borg and racing driver Ayrton Senna.

LIR said on Thursday buying the Asian rights would help the brand expand internationally, particularly in the Chinese market. (Reporting By Isla Binnie. Editing by Jane Merriman)

