Italy's EconMin expects good result on debt sale despite downgrade
March 9, 2013

Italy's EconMin expects good result on debt sale despite downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CERNOBBIO, Italy, March 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Saturday he believes the country’s debt auctions scheduled for next week will go smoothly despite the downgrade of Italy’s sovereign rating.

“We always prepare debt sales in every detail,” Grilli said on the sidelines of The European House-Ambrosetti workshop.

“I am confident that the next week debt auctions will go well.”

Fitch lowered Italy’s sovereign rating by one notch to BBB-plus, with a negative outlook on Friday, raising the risk its next ratings change will be a further downgrade. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

