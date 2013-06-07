FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Draghi is open to more expansive measures-Italy minister
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2013 / 4:51 PM / 4 years ago

ECB's Draghi is open to more expansive measures-Italy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FLORENCE, June 7 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi was “a little misunderstood” on Thursday and is open to taking more expansive measures to help growth, Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Friday.

Saccomanni’s comments come after Draghi said on Thursday that he saw no need yet to use unconventional financing measures to boost the economy.

Saccomanni, who worked with Draghi at the Bank of Italy, also said that Italy should keep its deficit below 3 percent of output and make structural reforms.

He said that the Italian government planned to revise the property tax IMU so that it weighed less on people with lower incomes. The reform of the tax would be funded through spending cuts and changes to tax breaks, he added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.