FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eataly to list in next two years with 30 pct stake-chairman
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 30, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

Eataly to list in next two years with 30 pct stake-chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 30 (Reuters) - Italian high-end food chain Eataly will list on the market in the next two years with a stake of around 30 percent, its Executive Chairman Andrea Guerra told Reuters on Monday.

The group, known for selling regional delicacies in its stores around the world, recorded sales for 380 million euros in 2015.

“We are thinking of listing around a third of the company,” Guerra said.

Italian merchant bank Tamburi investment partners, whose assets include companies such as Moncler and Ferrari, bought a 20 percent stake in the upmarket food chain in 2014 through investment vehicle Clubitaly. It said earlier this month it was planning to list the premium food group in 2017. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.