ECB funding to Italy banks edges up in July
August 7, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

ECB funding to Italy banks edges up in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Italian banks held a total of 283.3 billion euros in funds from the European Central Bank at the end of July, up from 281.4 billion euros in June, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Funds borrowed at the ECB’s main refinancing tenders rose last month to 13.8 billion euros from 11.70 billion euros at the end of June.

Figures from the Bank of Italy showed Italian banks held 269.5 billion euros in funds borrowed at the ECB’s longer-term refinancing operations in July, broadly unchanged from June.

Italian lenders have taken a total of 255 billion euros in three-year funds the ECB lent at two special longer-term tenders in December and February. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

