Italy's Target2 liabilities rise to 3-1/2 year high
#Financials
April 7, 2016 / 3:26 PM / a year ago

Italy's Target2 liabilities rise to 3-1/2 year high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy’s liabilities towards other central banks of the euro zone rose in March to 263.3 billion euros ($299 billion) from 249.5 billion euros a month earlier, data showed on Thursday.

The Bank of Italy’s position within the Target 2 system, which settles cross-border payments in the euro zone, is monitored because its rising can be a sign of financial stress. Seasonal factors such as the end of a quarter can also affect it.

March’s level was the highest since August 2012 when Italy’s Target 2 position reached 289.3 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8806 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
