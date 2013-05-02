FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy must not try to re-negotiate budget goals - Saccomanni
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2013 / 3:05 PM / 4 years ago

Italy must not try to re-negotiate budget goals - Saccomanni

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 2 (Reuters) - Italian must not try to re-negotiate its budget deficit targets agreed with the European Union or it will jeopardise hopes of exiting the EU’s excessive deficit procedure, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Thursday.

Answering questions in parliament, Saccomanni sought to silence calls to re-negotiate the deficit targets from politicians in the ruling coalition, including from centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi.

“References to possible re-negotiations should not be taken into consideration, it could lead the Commission to say it is suspending our exit from the excessive deficit procedure” which would reduce Italy’s fiscal leeway in future, Saccomanni said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.