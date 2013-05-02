Italy must not try to re-negotiate budget goals - Saccomanni

ROME, May 2 (Reuters) - Italian must not try to re-negotiate its budget deficit targets agreed with the European Union or it will jeopardise hopes of exiting the EU’s excessive deficit procedure, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Thursday.

Answering questions in parliament, Saccomanni sought to silence calls to re-negotiate the deficit targets from politicians in the ruling coalition, including from centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi.

“References to possible re-negotiations should not be taken into consideration, it could lead the Commission to say it is suspending our exit from the excessive deficit procedure” which would reduce Italy’s fiscal leeway in future, Saccomanni said.