FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Italy's Visco says Italy emergency not over
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 9, 2012 / 12:53 PM / in 5 years

Bank of Italy's Visco says Italy emergency not over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VENICE, June 9 (Reuters) - The debt crisis that has plunged Italy into a recession and sent borrowing costs spiralling to record highs last year is not over, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Saturday.

“For Italy, the emergency is not over,” Visco said in a keynote speech to the Council for the United States and Italy.

He called on Prime Minister Mario Monti’s government to continue with its economic reforms even if they don’t show immediate results.

“Preserving and sustaining fiscal responsibilty is essential, even if at the cost of some short-run difficulties,” he said.

Visco, who is also a member of the European Central Bank Governing Council, reiterated his call for a common oversight of Europe’s banks, even if it means “a shift of some elements of national sovereignty.”

“The reform of economic governance mut be accelerated, in order to break the linkage between sovereign risk and bank risk,” he said. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.