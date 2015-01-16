Italy's central bank slashes 2015 growth forecast, sees deflation

ROME, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s central bank on Friday slashed the country’s growth forecast for 2015 and said that deflation would persist throughout the year.

In its quarterly economic bulletin the Bank of Italy projected growth of just 0.4 percent this year versus 2014, the first expansion since 2011, but down from a 1.3 percent projection made in July.

The euro zone’s third-largest economy has not posted a single quarter of growth in the last three years and the bulletin said the current recession probably continued in the fourth quarter of last year.

It forecast that gross domestic product “declined marginally” in the fourth quarter, for which data has not yet been published, and fell 0.4 percent over the whole of 2014.

That would follow annual GDP declines of 1.9 percent in 2013 and 2.3 percent in 2012.

Even the very weak recovery projected for this year is subject to “great uncertainty,” said the bank, whose forecasts for Italy’s economy have been consistently over-optimistic in recent years.

Matteo Renzi’s government forecasts 0.6 percent growth this year, while the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development projects growth of 0.2 percent and the International Monetary Fund forecasts 0.8 percent.

Consumer prices in Italy, like the euro zone as a whole, declined in December and the Bank of Italy forecast that over the whole of this year they would fall 0.2 percent from 2014.

Financial markets are expecting the European Central Bank to launch a large-scale programme of sovereign debt purchases to try to head off the risk of deflation in the 19-country currency bloc.

With some recent data suggesting a significant outflow of capital from Italy, the bulletin offered some reassuring figures.

The country’s position within the so-called Target 2 system showed Bank of Italy liabilities on Jan. 15 amounting to 190 billion euros, down from 195 billion on Jan. 9 and 209 billion at the end of 2014. (Reporting By Gavin Jones and Steve Scherer)