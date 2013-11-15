Bank of Italy deputy chief expects modest Italian recovery in Q4

MILAN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Italian economy will probably grow in the fourth quarter of 2013, ending the country’s longest post-war recession, the deputy governor of the Bank of Italy said on Friday.

Salvatore Rossi added that the recovery should be stronger in the first quarter of 2014.

“There are some encouraging signals, we can say that the decline has stopped. It is reasonable to expect a modest recovery in the current quarter that will become more evident in the following quarter,” Rossi said at Milan ceremony. (Reporting by Luca Trogni, writing by Naomi O‘Leary)