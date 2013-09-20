FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy hikes 2014 deficit, debt forecasts
September 20, 2013

Italy hikes 2014 deficit, debt forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Italian government raised its debt and deficit forecasts for 2014 on Friday, reflecting a weaker growth outlook and growing pressure on public finances.

The government is forecasting the public deficit will come in at 2.5 percent of gross domestic product next year, wider than a previously forecast 1.8 percent, according to a statement.

The public debt, including payment of bills in arrears owned to private companies by public sector bodies and aid to other European Union countries, will reach 132.9 percent in 2013 and 132.8 percent in 2014 from 130.4 percent and 129 percent previously.

