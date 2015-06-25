FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy will only use derivatives to hedge currency risk - Treasury director
June 25, 2015

Italy will only use derivatives to hedge currency risk - Treasury director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 25 (Reuters) - Italy will enter into new derivative contracts only to hedge against currency risk in future, Treasury director general Vincenzo La Via said on Thursday.

Italy’s debt management office has faced controversy over its handling of derivatives. Terminating all the contracts that were open at the end of 2014 would have risked a loss of more than 42 billion euros ($47.06 billion), the Treasury recently said.

La Via said the Treasury was changing its strategy because “the world has changed”, mentioning low interest rates thanks to the European Central Bank’s quantitative easing programme.

He defended the use of derivatives to keep interest rates on public debt under control and said it was “absurd” to talk about losses. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Isla Binnie)

