FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy statistics bureau sees Q4 GDP up 0.2 pct, full-year 2015 at 0.7 pct
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Italy statistics bureau sees Q4 GDP up 0.2 pct, full-year 2015 at 0.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s economy will grow 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter of this year, maintaining the same modest rate seen between July and September, and full-year growth will come in at 0.7 percent, national statistics bureau ISTAT forecast on Friday.

ISTAT said it its monthly bulletin that growth in the fourth quarter would continue to be weighed down by weak exports.

It spelled out that its 0.7 percent growth forecast for the full year was adjusted for the number of working days, whereas the full-year GDP data used for international comparisons, which will be published by ISTAT on March 1, is not work-day adjusted.

There are three more working days in 2015 than in 2014. Three extra working days is estimated to add around 0.1 of a percentage point to annual GDP, based on the experience of previous years.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s government has a non-workday adjusted growth target of 0.9 percent for 2015.

Reporting By Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.