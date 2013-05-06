FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ISTAT cuts Italy GDP forecast to -1.4 pct, unemployment to rise
May 6, 2013

ISTAT cuts Italy GDP forecast to -1.4 pct, unemployment to rise

ROME, May 6 (Reuters) - Italy’s economy will contract by 1.4 percent this year and post a timid recovery in 2014, national statistics institute ISTAT forecast on Monday.

ISTAT’s latest forecast for 2013 marked a sharp downward revision from a previous projection of -0.5 percent made in November, reflecting the continued weakness of domestic demand as Italy languishes in its longest recession for 20 years.

In 2014 the euro zone’s third-largest economy will grow 0.7 percent, ISTAT said, but unemployment will continue to rise to 12.3 percent from a projected 11.9 percent this year.

ISTAT’s GDP forecasts are less upbeat than those of the government, which sees a contraction of 1.3 percent this year and growth of 1.3 percent in 2014.

