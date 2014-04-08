FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy cuts 2014, 2015 economic growth forecasts - draft document
April 8, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

Italy cuts 2014, 2015 economic growth forecasts - draft document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 8 (Reuters) - Italy has cut its economic growth forecasts for this year and 2015, according to a draft of the government’s Economic and Financial Document (DEF) being discussed by the cabinet.

The draft of the DEF seen by Reuters cuts the 2014 growth forecast to 0.8 percent from a 1.1 percent projection made in September, and lowers the 2015 forecast to 1.3 percent from 1.7 percent.

The 2014 forecast remains above the expectations of most independent economists. The European Commission and the International Monetary Fund both forecast growth of 0.6 percent this year, among the weakest performances of euro zone countries. (Reporting By Guiseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)

