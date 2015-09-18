FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy hikes 2016 deficit-gdp forecast to 2.2 pct from 1.8 pct
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2015 / 6:20 PM / 2 years ago

Italy hikes 2016 deficit-gdp forecast to 2.2 pct from 1.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Italy on Friday hiked its forecasts for economic growth this year and next and also increased its forecast for the 2016 budget deficit.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s government raised this year’s growth forecast to 0.9 percent from 0.7 percent seen in April, and nudged up the 2016 outlook to 1.6 percent from 1.4 percent.

The document prepared by the economy ministry, which will be the basis of the 2016 budget, left this year’s fiscal deficit unchanged at 2.6 percent of gross domestic product but raised the 2016 goal to 2.2 percent from 1.8 percent previously (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.