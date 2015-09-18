Italy hikes 2016 deficit-gdp forecast to 2.2 pct from 1.8 pct

ROME, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Italy on Friday hiked its forecasts for economic growth this year and next and also increased its forecast for the 2016 budget deficit.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s government raised this year’s growth forecast to 0.9 percent from 0.7 percent seen in April, and nudged up the 2016 outlook to 1.6 percent from 1.4 percent.

The document prepared by the economy ministry, which will be the basis of the 2016 budget, left this year’s fiscal deficit unchanged at 2.6 percent of gross domestic product but raised the 2016 goal to 2.2 percent from 1.8 percent previously (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)