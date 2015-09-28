FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ISTAT raises Italy 2015 GDP growth forecast to 0.9 pct
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

ISTAT raises Italy 2015 GDP growth forecast to 0.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Italy will post economic growth of around 0.9 percent this year, national statistics bureau ISTAT said on Monday, revising up a previous forecast of 0.7 percent made in May.

ISTAT’s latest projection, issued in parliamentary testimony on the government’s latest budget plans, is in line with the government’s official forecast made earlier this month.

ISTAT said gross domestic product would probably grow at a quarterly rate of around 0.3 percent in both the third and the fourth quarters of this year.

GDP rose 0.4 percent in the first quarter as Italy emerged from a three year recession, and increased 0.3 percent between April and June. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.