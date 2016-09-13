Italy to revise down growth forecasts - economy minister

MILAN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Italy will cut growth estimates for the domestic economy in upcoming new official forecasts, the economy minister said on Tuesday, adding the government remained committed to both improving public finances and cutting taxes.

"Growth will be revised down in forecasts the government is about to release as background to the budget law framework," Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said speaking at a Euromoney conference.

He also said Italy's banking system was moving in the right direction and would strengthen through mergers.

Problem loans that are the legacy of a lengthy recession are being worked down, albeit very slowly, and abnormally high levels of bad loans are concentrated in a number of banks, he said. (Reporting by Valentina Za and Luca Trogni,)