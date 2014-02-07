Euro zone must step back from austerity- Italy econ min

ROME, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The euro zone must pull back from policies to fix the economic crisis that are over-focused on austerity, Italy’s economy minister said on Friday.

“It is now time to concentrate on growth and employment, correcting a policy that is too focused on austerity,” Fabrizio Saccomanni said in a message sent to a Rome conference. He added that the crisis would have been more prolonged without the bond-buying programme of the European Central Bank.

Brussels has encouraged members of the bloc to cut public spending and debt in response to the financial crisis, but elusive growth and high unemployment levels have led to criticism from the worst affected countries. (Reporting by Gavin Jones, writing by Naomi O‘Leary)