Italy says wants deficit, debt targets eased for whole euro zone

By Francesco Guarascio

BRUSSELS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The European Union should soften its requirements for cutting public debt and budget deficits for all member states in view of weaker than expected economic growth, Italy’s top EU affairs official said on Monday.

Italy, which currently holds the six-month rotating presidency of the EU, wants greater leeway to increase public spending, but in recent remarks its top officials have stressed the need for less strict rules for the bloc as a whole.

The comments by cabinet undersecretary for EU Affairs Sandro Gozi follow calls for more expansionary EU policy in recent days from Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and central bank governor Ignazio Visco.

Gozi was asked by reporters in Brussels whether Italy would seek to delay reaching a structurally balanced budget to 2016 from 2015 by claiming “exceptional circumstances” due to economic recession.

“We believe the exceptional circumstances should apply to the whole euro zone,” Gozi replied.

“The various deficit and debt reduction paths were designed when growth was seen around 2 percent and inflation was targeted close to 2 percent. If we don’t have the growth and inflation expected we need a different approach for the whole euro zone,” he said.

Less than six months ago, Italy delayed its target for a structurally balanced budget - adjusted to take account of growth developments and one-off factors - to 2015 from 2014.

Italian gross domestic product fell by 0.2 percent in the second quarter, pushing the economy into its third recession in six years, while consumer prices in August posted an annual decline for the first time since 1959.

Growth in the 18-nation euro zone stagnated in the second quarter, while inflation fell to a five-year low of 0.3 percent in August.

Italy will press its case for a switch in EU fiscal policy to growth from austerity when Padoan meets his euro zone colleagues in Milan on Friday and Saturday.

In an article published in several European newspapers on Sunday, Padoan called for a “growth compact” to counterbalance the EU’s “fiscal compact” and said the bloc’s finance ministers should have powers to closely and jointly monitor each others’ reform progress.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has said he will host a meeting of EU leaders in Milan in the first half of October devoted to developing a new growth-boosting strategy.

Italy’s central bank chief Visco on Sunday also called for the European Commission to allow more expansionary fiscal policy in the euro zone and said it should focus on the fiscal position of the whole currency bloc rather than the budget deficits of individual currencies.

Italy’s economic difficulties were underscored on Monday by the Milan-based think-tank Ref, which forecast that GDP would fall 0.2 percent this year compared with the government’s official goal of a 0.8 percent rise.

Ref forecast that the budget deficit would come in right on the EU’s 3 percent of GDP ceiling for the third year in a row, overshooting the official 2.6 percent target. (Writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Tom Heneghan)