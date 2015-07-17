FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Italy raises GDP forecasts for 2015-16
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 17, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 2 years ago

Bank of Italy raises GDP forecasts for 2015-16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 17 (Reuters) - Italy’s central bank on Friday hiked its growth forecast for this year and 2016, saying expansive monetary policy across Europe and a pick-up in investments would help keep the euro zone’s third-largest economy heading out of a three-year recession.

In its quarterly economic bulletin, the Bank of Italy projected growth of 0.7 percent this year and 1.5 percent in 2016, hiking previous forecasts of 0.4 percent and 1.2 percent rises, respectively.

The revisions were primarily motivated by “a more positive evolution of the external context, in large part attributable to the effects of monetary policy”, the Bank of Italy said.

The new forecasts bring the central bank in line with the government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. Italy’s central bank is slightly more optimistic than the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Alessandra Galloni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.