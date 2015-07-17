Bank of Italy raises GDP forecasts for 2015-16

ROME, July 17 (Reuters) - Italy’s central bank on Friday hiked its growth forecast for this year and 2016, saying expansive monetary policy across Europe and a pick-up in investments would help keep the euro zone’s third-largest economy heading out of a three-year recession.

In its quarterly economic bulletin, the Bank of Italy projected growth of 0.7 percent this year and 1.5 percent in 2016, hiking previous forecasts of 0.4 percent and 1.2 percent rises, respectively.

The revisions were primarily motivated by “a more positive evolution of the external context, in large part attributable to the effects of monetary policy”, the Bank of Italy said.

The new forecasts bring the central bank in line with the government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. Italy’s central bank is slightly more optimistic than the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Alessandra Galloni)