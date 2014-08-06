Italy to post 0.1 pct GDP contraction in Q2 -Italian newspapers

ROME, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Italy’s statistics office ISTAT will report a 0.1 percent contraction in second-quarter growth when it issues data later on Wednesday, meaning the eurozone’s third-largest economy will have fallen back into recession, Italian dailies reported.

The dailies Corriere della Sera, La Repubblica and Il Messaggero all reported the figure without citing their sources although the Corriere said the figure was what was expected by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s office.

Italy posted a contraction of 0.1 percent in the first quarter. (Reporting by James Mackenzie)