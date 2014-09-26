Italy data disruptions underscore budget, labour market woes

* Temporary ISTAT workers disrupt data releases

* Statistics institute relies heavily on temporary staff

* Conflict reflects labour tensions as Renzi prepares reform

* ISTAT permanent staff to also protest against pay freeze

By Gavin Jones

ROME, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Recent disruptions to economic data releases by Italy’s official statistics bureau ISTAT are the latest symptom of tough budget constraints of Matteo Renzi’s government and the urgent need for reform of the labour market.

ISTAT workers occupied the press room of the institute three times this week, preventing the normal briefings and causing delays to the publication of data including gross domestic product, retail sales and business confidence.

The protesters, who conduct and process the surveys at the root of all Italy’s main economic data, are among the millions of Italians employed with temporary contracts that offer few rights and no job protection.

“We will carry on until we get answers on whether our contracts will be made permanent or not,” said Valeria Pangrazi, a 32 year-old researcher who works on ISTAT’s population and housing censuses, earning 1,250 euros ($1,589) per month.

She said that if necessary she and her colleagues would try to prevent some key ISTAT data surveys being conducted at all.

Pangrazi, who has a politics degree from the University of Rome, is one of 372 people, mostly graduates, who won public competitions held by ISTAT in 2010. Their two-year contract was renewed in 2012 and will expire again at the end of this year.

They represent one half of Italy’s so-called “dual” labour market made up of mainly older workers on regular contracts with strong job protection and mainly young people, known as “the precarious ones,” who are either jobless or can find only temporary work.

REFORM EFFORTS

In 2012, former Prime Minister Mario Monti tried but failed to reduce this gulf with a labour market reform that was widely deemed inadequate.

Now Renzi is preparing another effort and trade unions and parts of his own Democratic Party are already up in arms over his plans to reduce labour protection for permanent workers.

In recent years, more than 80 percent of new labour contracts have been temporary ones.

These cost less to employers in terms of taxes and welfare contributions. Firms often prefer to roll them over for as long as the law permits and then simply hire someone else on the same terms, rather than employ staff permanently.

In a way, Pangrazi is lucky to have a job at all in a country with one of the lowest labour participation rates in Europe and youth unemployment of 43 percent.

“We conduct the surveys on the labour market that show the situation getting worse and worse and we often feel like we are doing surveys into ourselves,” she said.

ISTAT’s permanent workers, more than 80 percent of its workforce, are also threatening industrial action over the recent announcement by Renzi’s cash-strapped government that their pay will be frozen for a fifth consecutive year in 2015.

That is part of a pay freeze covering all public sector bodies which unions say has cost the average employee 5,000 euros since it was imposed in 2010.

Renzi says his labour reform will drastically reduce around 40 different forms of temporary contracts currently available, which are often abused by employers, and boost the role of public and private employment agencies. (1 US dollar = 0.7863 euro) (Reporting By Gavin Jones; Editing by Tom Heneghan)