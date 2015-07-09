FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mizuho economist to move to Italian Treasury post
July 9, 2015 / 7:26 PM / 2 years ago

Mizuho economist to move to Italian Treasury post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s Economy Ministry on Thursday named Riccardo Barbieri Hermitte, formerly London-based Chief European Economist for the Japanese banking group Mizuho International, as its new chief economist.

Barbieri will be responsible for drawing up the Treasury’s economic and financial forecasting documents which underpin the government’s budget policies, and liaising with EU economic institutions, the ministry said in a statement.

He studied economics at Milan’s Bocconi University and New York University before taking senior positions as an economist at JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch and most recently Mizuho. (Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

