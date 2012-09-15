FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Italy sees economic recovery next year
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 15, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

Bank of Italy sees economic recovery next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy expects the euro zone’s third largest economy to emerge from a deep recession next year, but it is not yet clear whether private investments will start to pick up, the central bank’s governor Ignazio Visco said on Saturday.

“We are still expecting a recovery next year. There will surely be a recovery but, if this will restart investments I do not know,” Visco told reporters after a European Union finance ministers meeting in Cyprus.

“It is better to be cautious, not too feed too many positive expectations on this,” he said.

Visco also said that smaller Italian lenders needed to be more careful with costs than their larger competitors.

“Smaller and medium banks must adapt (to the new system). They should be paying more attention to costs,” Visco said. (Reporting By Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.