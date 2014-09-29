FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy calls for flexibility in fiscal compact application
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Italy calls for flexibility in fiscal compact application

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Monday that European Union rules on debt reduction should be applied with flexibility to take account of exceptional circumstances in countries with weak growth such as Italy.

Padoan told parliament that the so-called “fiscal compact,” which dictates steep annual adjustments for high-debt countries like Italy, “was conceived when economic conditions were more favourable.”

Its application should take account of the current “exceptional” circumstances of economic and price stagnation, said Padoan, whose country holds the six-month rotating presidency of the EU.

Padoan also said that while it was right that countries running budget deficits should make the necessary adjustments, there should be “more symmetrical pressure” on countries running surpluses, such as Germany, to adopt more expansionary policies. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.