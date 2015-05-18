FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF nudges up Italy growth forecasts, calls for reforms
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 2 years ago

IMF nudges up Italy growth forecasts, calls for reforms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, May 18 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Monday slightly raised its forecasts for Italy’s economy this year and next and said Rome should take advantage of favourable external conditions to adopt much-needed reforms.

At the end of its annual article IV consultations with Italian authorities the IMF also said Italy’s progress with privatising state assets had been “disappointing” and should be accelerated.

The Fund increased its forecast for Italy’s gross domestic product growth this year to 0.7 percent from a 0.5 percent projection made in April, on the back of firmer-than-expected 0.3 percent quarterly growth in the first three months.

It marginally raised next year’s forecast to 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent previously.

The Fund said repairing the balance sheets of Italy’s firms and banks after a three year recession was vital to foster a solid recovery and suggested that a state-backed vehicle could help jump start a market for banks’ bad assets. (Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.