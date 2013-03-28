FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy 2013 GDP may fall by more than expected - ISTAT
March 28, 2013 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

Italy 2013 GDP may fall by more than expected - ISTAT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s economy may contract by more than the 1.3 percent forecast by the government, Enrico Giovannini, the head of national statistics institute ISTAT, said on Thursday.

This month Mario Monti’s outpgoing government cut its outlook for gross domestic product to a 1.3 percent fall from -0.2 percent envisaged previously, but Giovannini told parliament that even the new forecast may be too upbeat.

“The result may be worse than currently forecast, with no recovery until the last quarter of the year or early 2014,” Giovannini said.

Italy, still without a government after last month’s inconclusive elections which left no party with a majority in parliament, has posted six consecutive quarters of economic contraction since the middle of 2011, its longest recession for 20 years.

Ratings agency Fitch said this month that Italian GDP would fall 1.8 percent this year following the 2.4 percent decline in 2012, and several large banks now have similar forecasts.

