FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy Oct industry output falls, disappointing recovery hopes
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

Italy Oct industry output falls, disappointing recovery hopes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Italian industrial output was
weaker than expected in October, slipping 0.1 percent from the
month before and offering no sign of recovery for Italy's
recession-bound economy, data showed on Thursday.
    National statistics institute ISTAT made no revision to
September's steep 0.9 percent monthly drop and said that in the
three months to October output was down 0.9 percent compared
with May-July.
    That does not auger well for fourth quarter gross domestic
product, following the 0.1 percent drop in GDP in the third
quarter. Italian GDP data normally shows a close correlation
with industrial output.
    A Reuters survey of 16 analysts had forecast output to rise
0.3 percent in October. Forecasts spanned -0.3 percent to +0.5
percent.
    On a work-day adjusted year-on-year basis, October
industrial output was down 3.0 percent, following a 2.7 percent
drop the month before.
    
    ISTAT gave the following details:

     INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION             OCT       SEPT       AUG 
 
   Mth/mth pct change (adjusted)      -0.1      -0.9        0.2 
   Yr/yr pct change (adjusted)        -3.0      -2.7r      -0.7 
 
   Yr/yr pct change (unadjusted)      -3.0       0.3r      -3.7 
 
   NOTE: BASE 2010=100.
(r) indicates revised figures.


ISTAT provided the following breakdown by broad product group:
adjusted mth/mth pct change

  OCT
  Consumer goods                0.3
  Investment goods              1.2
  Intermediate goods           -0.8
  Energy goods                 -0.7
    

 (Reporting By Gavin Jones and Steve Scherer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.