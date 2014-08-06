FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy must pursue reforms to exit recession - economy minister
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Italy must pursue reforms to exit recession - economy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Italy’s Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday the country can emerge from recession by continuing reforms and making its voice heard in the European Union, and he repeated there was no need for a supplementary budget this year.

Italy’s economy, the euro zone’s third-biggest, unexpectedly slipped back into recession in the second quarter, data showed earlier in the day.

“The way out is to continue the strategy of the government,” Padoan said in an interview with RAI state television, saying structural reforms, cutting red tape and increasing competitiveness was vital.

“There’s no supplementary budget around the corner. The government is closely watching public finances and with attentive spending controls there’s no need for a budget.” (Reporting by Steve Scherer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.