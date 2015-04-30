FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Padoan warns good economic conditions for Italy may be ending
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

Padoan warns good economic conditions for Italy may be ending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 30 (Reuters) - Italy must act quickly to push through structural reforms because economic conditions which make such reforms easier may already be becoming less favourable, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday.

“There is a window of favourable market conditions which will not last forever, one could say there are already signs that they are finishing,” Padoan said at a conference in Rome.

The economic climate in Europe has been improving in recent months thanks to expansionary policies by the European Central Bank, a depreciation of the euro and a steep fall in oil prices.

“We have to exploit this window of opportunity and make the recovery stronger and more sustained,” Padoan said.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.