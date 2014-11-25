FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian regions hire banks for bond buybacks
November 25, 2014

Italian regions hire banks for bond buybacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Eight Italian regions have hired banks to manage a round of bond buybacks for them, the treasury said on Tuesday, in a move aimed at giving indebted local administrations more time to repay their loans.

The Italian state is providing cash-strapped regions with the funds to repurchase the bonds from private investors.

It will then give the regions more time to pay back the funds used to finance the buyback deals.

The regions of Abruzzo, Campania, Lazio, Liguria, Lombardy, Marche, Piedmont and Puglia have hired Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank to manage any offers to buy back their bonds.

Rome gave the regional governments, which mainly look after healthcare and also run transport services, permission to restructure their debt in this way earlier this year. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
