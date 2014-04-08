FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy to keep fiscal commitments to push for rules change in EU
April 8, 2014 / 6:40 PM / 3 years ago

Italy to keep fiscal commitments to push for rules change in EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 8 (Reuters) - Italy will keep to fiscal limits set by the European Union in order to be in a stronger position to push for them to be changed, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday.

“Do we want to stick to the figures in order to change European rules? Yes, in a certain sense that is true,” Padoan told reporters.

New Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has described an EU budget deficit limit of 3 percent of economic output as outdated, and has repeatedly noted that stronger economies than Italy are allowed to flout such rules.

Reporting by Naomi O'Leary

