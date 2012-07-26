FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five Italian fishing vessels detained in Egypt
July 26, 2012 / 6:19 PM / in 5 years

Five Italian fishing vessels detained in Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 26 (Reuters) - Five Italian fishing boats with 37 crew aboard were detained in Egypt after an inspection by an Egyptian military vessel in international waters, Italian officials said on Thursday.

Giovanni Tumbiolo, president of the fishing industry association in the Sicilian town of Mazara del Vallo, the home port of the vessels, told TGCom 24 television they had been taken to Alexandria but he had few details on the incident.

“It is very strange that they were asked to follow the Egyptian naval vessel to Alexandria,” he said.

The foreign ministry in Rome said Italy’s ambassador in Cairo was in touch with Egyptian officials. Foreign Minister Giulio Terzi, who had just returned from a visit to Cairo, would contact his counterpart in Egypt, it added.

Reporting By James Mackenzie; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
