Russia's VTB Capital buys 9 pct of Italy's Eidos Partners
January 15, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

Russia's VTB Capital buys 9 pct of Italy's Eidos Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - VTB Capital, the investment banking unit of Russia’s VTB, said on Wednesday it had bought 9 percent of Italian M&A advisory firm Eidos Partners as the two groups paired up to advise companies in Italy, Russia and in the CIS countries.

The alliance is aimed at helping Russian companies grab investment opportunities in Italy, VTB Capital said, in a sign that a tentative economic recovery in the euro zone’s third biggest economy could lure back foreign investors.

At the same time, Eidos sees the agreement as a tool for Italian companies seeking to strengthen their businesses in the faster-growing Russian economy. The transaction’s financial details were not disclosed.

The Russian government owns a 60.9 percent stake in VTB. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
