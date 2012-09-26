Germany says important Italian reforms continue after vote

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - It is important that Italy continues on the reform course set by Prime Minister Mario Monti after an election next year in which he will not be a candidate, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday.

“As friends of Italy, it is important for us that after the next election it continues on the path of reform,” said German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief spokesman Steffen Seibert.

Seibert had been asked at a regular government news conference whether Germany regretted that Monti had decided not to run in the election, due in the spring. Monti announced the decision in a television interview on Tuesday during a trip to the United States. (Writing by Noah Barkin)