Italy business lobby sees no return to growth in 2013
#Credit Markets
August 23, 2012 / 8:01 AM / in 5 years

Italy business lobby sees no return to growth in 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Italy’s main employers’ lobby Confindustria sees the country’s economic situation improving but does not expect growth to return in 2013, its vice president Fulvio Conti said on Thursday.

“We certainly see an improvement, but it won’t lead to growth in 2013,” Conti, who is also chief executive of utility Enel, said in an interview on RAI 1 radio.

Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Sunday that the end of Italy’s economic crisis was in sight, and that the economy was in a better situation compared to a year ago.

Confindustria has said Italy’s economy will probably shrink by more than 2.4 percent in 2012 and by about 0.3 percent in 2013. It said in June that the euro zone’s third-largest economy had fallen into an “abyss”.

The Italian economy contracted for a fourth consecutive quarter in the second quarter of this year, and a prolonged recession will further compound the difficulties for Mario Monti’s technocrat government as it grapples with a debt crisis that threatens the whole euro zone. (Reporting By Catherine Hornby; Editing by Susan Fenton)

