UPDATE 1-Italy's treasury press on with privatisation on ENAV despite Brexit

* Italy's treasury to start IPO of ENAV on July 11

* Company valued at up to 1.896 bln euros

* ENAV could be first air traffic controller listed in Europe (Recasts to add privatisation policy, treasury comments, details)

By Francesca Landini

MILAN, July 7 (Reuters) - Italy decided on Thursday to press ahead with the initial public offering (IPO) of air traffic controller ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI, putting a brave face on heightened market volatility triggered by Britain's vote to exit the European Union.

However, it valued the company at the bottom end of a range indicated by banks involved in the ENAV placement before a sell-off in Italian shares triggered by the Brexit vote.

The government is targeting 8 billion euros ($8.8 billion) in total privatisation revenues in 2016 and ENAV will be the treasury's first direct state asset sale of the year in an offer which could raise more than 800 million euros.

A bad start to the year for the Milan bourse and a decision to postpone the sale of a stake in Italy's railway company mean the government needs now to step up asset sales if it wants to make good on a promise to cut its 2.2 trillion euro public debt.

The treasury, the sole owner of ENAV, said on Thursday it would offer up to 46.6 percent of the group's capital in an IPO due to start July 11 that will be 90 percent reserved for institutional investors.

Rome had planned to kick off the IPO on July 4, but was forced to delay it by a few days after the recent market convulsions. A longer delay to September was ruled out.

"We have decided to press on with the privatisation even in a post-Brexit scenario because we believe in the value of the group and in the attractiveness of Italian capital markets," said Fabrizio Pagani, a top official at the economy ministry.

The price range for the offer was set at 2.9 euros to 3.5 euros per share, valuing ENAV at up to 1.896 billion euros. Banks advising the treasury had previously indicated the company could be worth between 1.8 billion and 2.5 billion euros.

ENAV is a monopoly, as are state-owned air traffic controllers in most other European countries.

Britain sold a 51 percent stake in air traffic controller NATS in 2001 but set up a public-private partnership rather than listing the company.

If successful, ENAV's IPO would mark the first listing of a such a group on the continent.

Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse and Mediobanca are global coordinators for the IPO, while Banca IMI, JP Morgan and UniCredit are joint bookrunners. Equita and legal firm Allen & Overy are advisers for ENAV.

"A very strict regulation introduced in Europe has solved technology and security issues that hindered the privatisation of these companies... so it is not a gamble to list it," said Oliviero Baccelli, head of the Research Centre on Transport, Tourism and Local Economy of Bocconi University.

Baccelli said the stock should be seen as a long-term investment, whose appeal was closely linked to its dividend policy.

ENAV has pledged to distribute 95 million euros on 2016 results and to pay in dividends of no less than 80 percent of its normalised free cash flow annually in the following years. The group has set aside 400 million euros in reserves that it could use to boost dividends. ($1 = 0.9046 euros) (Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes, Giuseppe Fonte in Rome; Editing by Crispian Balmer)