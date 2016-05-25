FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IPO seen valuing Italy's ENAV at up to 2 bln euros - sources
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 25, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

IPO seen valuing Italy's ENAV at up to 2 bln euros - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 25 (Reuters) - An initial public offering of Italian air traffic controller ENAV is expected to value the state-owned group at 1.8-2 billion euros, two sources close to the deal said, allowing the government to pocket up to 1 billion euros from the sale.

Italy plans to list as much as 49 percent of ENAV and use the money to cut its 2.2 trillion euro ($2.5 trillion) public debt.

The IPO of ENAV is expected to take place at the beginning of July. Italy’s privatisation push has stalled after the successful market listing of the post office late last year.

The government is under pressure to meet an ambitious target of 8 billion euros in proceeds from privatisations this year and could sell another stake in the post office in coming months. ($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.