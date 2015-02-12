Italy aims for planned sale of Enel stake by end-March - sources

MILAN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Italy is trying to wrap up the planned sale of a 2 billion euro minority stake in top utility Enel by end-March, paving the way for more asset disposals, sources close to the matter said.

The Treasury, which owns 31 percent of Enel, last year said it wanted to sell up to 6 percent of the utility by the end of 2014, but postponed the sale because of choppy financial markets.

Better market conditions in Italy and a welcome period of political stability following the election of a new president last month, have convinced government officials that a sale by the end of March would make sense.

“The Treasury wants to show it can lure foreign investors and pull off a successful deal,” a financial source close to the matter said. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes, editing by James Mackenzie)