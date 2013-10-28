Italian energy regulator approves TAP access exemption

MILAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s energy authority has exempted the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) from an obligation to give third parties access to the pipeline, it said in a statement on Monday.

The authority reserved the right to decide differently should a temporary need arise.

Shareholders in the TAP pipeline, which will collect Azeri gas in Turkey and carry it across Greece and Albania before reaching southern Italy, include Norway’s Statoil, Swiss company AXPO and E.ON Ruhrgas of Germany. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, Writing by Agnieszka Flak)