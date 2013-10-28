FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian energy regulator approves TAP access exemption
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
October 28, 2013 / 4:42 PM / 4 years ago

Italian energy regulator approves TAP access exemption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s energy authority has exempted the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) from an obligation to give third parties access to the pipeline, it said in a statement on Monday.

The authority reserved the right to decide differently should a temporary need arise.

Shareholders in the TAP pipeline, which will collect Azeri gas in Turkey and carry it across Greece and Albania before reaching southern Italy, include Norway’s Statoil, Swiss company AXPO and E.ON Ruhrgas of Germany. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, Writing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.