Italy has no plans to sell Eni, Enel, Finmeccanica -Grilli
#Market News
June 15, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

Italy has no plans to sell Eni, Enel, Finmeccanica -Grilli

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 15 (Reuters) - Italy has no plans to sell stakes in state oil producer Eni, electricity utility Enel, or defense contractor Finmeccanica, Deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Friday.

He did not rule out future stake sales.

“At the moment there are no plans for these important companies,” he said, noting that the state’s holdings in them had already been reduced to near 30 percent.

“At the moment we have no further sales plans, but it is not said that they cannot happen. At this moment we’re concentrated on other assets of the public administration,” he said.

Italy said on Friday that it would sell three companies owned by the Economy Ministry to the state-controlled holding company Cassa Depositi e Presiti for about 10 billion euros.

