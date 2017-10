ROME, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s state investment holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) said on Tuesday it had completed the sale of a 3.3 percent stake in oil group Eni , selling some 58.3 million shares between Sept. 24 and Oct. 9 for around 1 billion euros ($1.29 billion).

The sale cuts CDP’s stake in Eni to around 25.76 percent, the investment holding said in a statement.