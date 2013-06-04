E.ON committed to Italian LNG plant - CEO

BOLOGNA, Italy, June 4 (Reuters) - German utility E.ON is committed to building a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal off the north-west coast of Italy in spite of the overcapacity that is threatening to mothball some gas projects in the country.

“We are definitely committed,” E.ON CEO Johannes Teyssen said on the sidelines of a conference.

E.ON and Italian regional utility Iren are planning to build a floating regasification unit 12 miles off the Tuscan coast by converting an LNG carrier.

The OLT Offshore LNG Toscana plant, which will have an annual capacity of 3.75 billion cubic metres, is estimated to cost around 600 million euros ($782 million), according to the project’s website.

Some observers have expressed concern about the feasibility of the project in the face of rising costs, uncertainty over gas sourcing for the plant and flagging gas consumption in Italy.

Consumption in the country fell around 3 percent on the year in 2012 and the head of gas transport group Snam said he expected consumption to fall 3-4 percent this year.

“There’s always overcapacity sometimes but infrastructure is not happening for next year, it’s happening for a generation,” Teyssen said.

Italy, which imports some 90 percent of its energy needs, gets more than half of its gas from Algeria and Russia and the government is keen to develop LNG terminals to help diversify supply.

“I think it’s an absolute strategic must for this country. We support it,” Theyssen said.