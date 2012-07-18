FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Grilli says not worried about ESM delay
July 18, 2012 / 8:01 AM / in 5 years

Italy's Grilli says not worried about ESM delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 18 (Reuters) - Italian Finance Minister Vittorio Grilli on Wednesday downplayed concerns that the European Union’s permanent bailout fund will not be operational immediately due to delays in approval by member states.

Implementation of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) has been held up by a complicated approval process in various countries, including Germany, where the constitutional court will not rule on the issue until September.

“I don’t think there’s any cause for alarm due to the delays for discussion or in high courts,” Grilli told a parliamentary commission. “The fact that the ESM will not be operational from this July should not be a worry because there is the EFSF,” he said, referring to the existing bailout mechanism.

