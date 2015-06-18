FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy to present measures on bad bank loans soon - official
June 18, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

Italy to present measures on bad bank loans soon - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUCCA, Italy, June 18 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s government will put forward measures to help banks offload billions of euros in soured loans in the next few days, Deputy Economy Minister Enrico Morando said on Thursday.

Italy is continuing talks with the European Commission to create a “bad bank” with state guarantees that has so far been blocked by European rules that prohibit state aid, Morando said at a conference in Tuscany.

Italian banks have piled up some 190 billion euros of non-performing loans, or bad debt least likely to be repaid, during a three-year economic slump.

Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Steve Scherer

