Italy welcomes EU proposal for winding up failed banks
July 10, 2013

Italy welcomes EU proposal for winding up failed banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 10 (Reuters) - Italy on Wednesday welcomed a European Union proposal to create an agency to rescue or shut failed banks and called for its rapid adoption, setting up a dispute with Germany which has criticised the proposal.

The measure “will contribute to increasing confidence and to the stability of the banking system,” Prime Minister Enrico Letta said in a statement, adding that the agency should be set up “as soon as possible”.

A German government spokesman said on Wednesday that Brussels’ proposal would give the European Commission powers not set out in current treaties and end up delaying moves toward a banking union. (Reporting by Gavin Jones; editing by James Mackenzie)

