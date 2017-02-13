BRUSSELS Feb 13 Italy's structural budget
deficit is on the rise, the European Commission forecast on
Monday, moving in the opposite direction to that required under
EU rules and likely putting Rome on a collision course with the
EU's executive arm.
The structural deficit is the budget balance that excludes
one-off items and the effects of the business cycle. Under EU
law, it should diminish each year by at least 0.5 percent of GDP
until balance or surplus.
But Italy's structural deficit will increase to 2.0 percent
of GDP this year from 1.6 percent in 2016 and rise further to
2.5 percent in 2018, unless policies change, the Commission said
in its forecasts issued three times a year.
Also Italy's public debt, which according to EU rules should
be falling each year and in the case of Italy by more 3
percentage points of GDP a year, will actually increase this
year to an all-time high of 133.3 percent of GDP from 132.8
percent last year and edge lower only marginally to 133.2
percent next year.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)