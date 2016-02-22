Italy calls for changes of EU fiscal rules to help growth

ROME, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Italian government said on Monday that euro zone fiscal rules need to be changed in the light of weak growth and inflation.

“In the presence of protracted modest growth rates and exceptionally low inflation even the extraordinary measures put in place by the European Central Bank are proving insufficient,” it said in a paper drawn up by the Economy Ministry and posted on the government’s Web site.

Italy is struggling to rein in a public debt of around 133 percent of gross domestic product, the highest in the euro zone after Greece‘s, and has argued that severe EU rules on debt reduction risk being counter-productive.

“A framework designed for normal conditions of growth and inflation has proved incapable to tackle effectively the impact of very low nominal growth on potential growth and on debt dynamics,” it said in the paper.

"Price developments should be more effectively embedded in fiscal rules," it said. (here) (Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Steve Scherer)