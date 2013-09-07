FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy, EU agree tougher conditions for Monte dei Paschi bailout
September 7, 2013

Italy, EU agree tougher conditions for Monte dei Paschi bailout

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Italy and the European Commission have agreed that Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will have to carry out a larger-than-expected capital hike, cut costs and reduce its large government bond holdings in order to win a EU green light for state aid.

Rome has offered 4.1 billion euros of state loans to Monte Paschi, Italy’s No.3 bank, in order to prop the lender, which has a weak capital position following a derivatives scandal and big Italian bond investments.

European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia and Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni reached a broad political agreement on Monte Paschi at a meeting on the sidelines of a business gathering in Cernobbio, on the shores of Lake Como.

Almunia told a news conference he expected the EU’s executive to formally give its green light to the state aid package for Monte Paschi over the next two months, once the tougher conditions are incorporated into the bank’s restructuring plan.

The bank had originally planned a capital increase of 1 billion euros. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, Editing by Lisa Jucca)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
